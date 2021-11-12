Crystal Villarreal is an audience engagement editor in Opinion. Before joining The Times in July 2021, she worked at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where she wrote, edited and promoted lifestyle and entertainment content while managing a team of producers. She has also worked as a digital editor, copywriter, blogger and content strategist. She is originally from California but grew up in Atlanta. She holds bachelor’s degrees in women’s studies and journalism from the University of Georgia. She is a twice-published young-adult author and writes scripts for children’s cartoons in her spare time.