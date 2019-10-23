David M. Shribman

Latest From This Author
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is barnstorming through Africa seeking support for a rotating chair on the United Nations Security Council.
The royal couple could migrate from Windsor Castle to the Great White North. That’s spurred questions: What about their security? Healthcare? Why Canada?
Opponents of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling feared it would result in a flood of corporate money into politics. What happened instead was a different sort of flood, one from wealthy individuals on both the right and left.
The election was much more than a referendum on Trudeau. The results made it clear that Canada is an increasingly diverse and divided nation.
Preliminary vote returns in a tight election indicated that neither Trudeau’s Liberals nor his Conservative rivals will capture a majority in Parliament, though the incumbent prime minister was declared the winner because he has the whip hand in efforts soon to be underway to cobble together a governing coalition.
Canada goes to the polls Monday, and there are signs that the election may bring a dramatic change in the country’s political environment.
The battle to control Canada has come to Beaufort Crescent, a slice of Winnipeg that is perhaps the ultimate swing district in this month’s national election.
The scandal over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brownface photos raises questions about the authenticity of his commitment to identity politics and threatens to disrupt his election chances.
Rosalie Silberman Abella, who sits on Canada’s high court, has helped make the court a worldwide leader in protecting rights.
Jonathan Scott’s “The Vinyl Frontier” tells the story behind the Golden Record on the Voyager.