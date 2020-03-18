Trump says U.S., Canada agree to close border to nonessential traffic

President Trump announced the near-closure of the Canadian border Wednesday, adding to severe coronavirus-related travel restrictions already affecting Asia and much of Europe.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump tweeted.

The president is expected to speak in detail at a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The travel restrictions show the fast-moving threat from the new strain of coronavirus has severely curtailed international travel. Trump has also discouraged nonessential domestic travel and has said he is considering actions that could halt it entirely.

Many countries in Latin America and Africa are also restricting outside travelers, further limiting the flow of people from the United States and elsewhere and curtailing the global economy that has developed over the past half-century of easy air travel.

The administration is negotiating with Congress on a stimulus bill that could exceed $1 trillion, with a large portion devoted to the airline industry, one of the most battered segments of the economy.