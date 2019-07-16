Emily Baumgaertner is a medical reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations and features. She joined the newsroom in 2019 from the New York Times’ Washington bureau. Baumgaertner reported from the 2014-16 Ebola epidemic in West Africa and the 2016 yellow fever outbreak in the D.R. Congo as a Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting grantee. She earned her master of public health degree from the George Washington University after conducting prenatal research in a Madagascar rain forest. A New Haven, Conn., native, she still hasn’t found a decent pizza pie in L.A.