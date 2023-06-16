Gina Errico is a science reporter working with the Los Angeles Times as an AAAS mass media fellow. She recently completed her master’s degree in plant biology, where she studied tree seedling survival in the tropical forests of Costa Rica. As a science communicator, Errico has spent the last several years working with communities and environmental non-profits to disseminate scientific findings to non-scientists through social media, news articles and public outreach. Outside of work, you can find her hiking through forests, painting, reading a good book or playing with her rabbit.