Haleemon Anderson is a spring 2023 reporting intern with Sports at the Los Angeles Times. Since the J-bug bit her as editor of her college paper, the LACC Collegian, she has written for various L.A.-based papers, including the Watts Times, Black Radio Exclusive and Inglewood News. Anderson was teaching high school English when the pandemic hit; during quarantine, she entered a master’s program at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. She’ll be returning to journalism full time this fall as a reporter for the Coachella Valley Independent through UC Berkeley’s inaugural California Local News Fellowship.