Advertisement
High School Sports

Defensive linemen to watch this fall in the Southland

Mater Dei's Aydin Breland, left, and two teammates chase St. John Bosco quarterback Caleb Sanchez out of the pocket.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Haleemon Anderson
Share

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at defensive linemen to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Aydin Breland, Mater Dei, 6-6, 300, Sr.: Will be important figure for Monarchs.

Advertisement

James Dowd, South Pasadena, 6-6, 215, Sr.: Grandfather is Rams Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen.

TJ Ford, Newbury Park, 6-2, 300, Sr.: Had 56 tackles at Chaminade.

Blake Lauritzen, Thousand Oaks, 6-2, 225, Sr.: Had 14 sacks last season.

Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, 6-5, 240, Jr.: Rising junior standout.

Jireh Moe, Orange Lutheran, 6-0, 290, Jr.: Has power to hold his own.

Mays Pese, Bishop Diego, 6-2, 272, Jr.: Headed for big-time status.

Advertisement

Dez Polamalu, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 255, Sr.: Player to watch in sacking quarterbacks.

Chinedu Onyeagoro, King/Drew, 6-3, 230, Jr.: Former basketball player keeps improving.

Luke Webb, JSerra, 6-2, 225, Jr.: He’s a returning All-CIF player.

Rising prospects

Nicholas Andrade, Moorpark, 6-3, 255, Sr.: Nose guard is a disruptor in the middle.

Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 245, So.: Should be impact player in 2023.

Jaden Mosley, Oak Park, 6-0, 245, Sr.: Returning defensive league MVP.

Isaiah Sanders, Loyola, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Had 7 1/2 sacks as a junior.

Ethaniah Steffany, Long Beach Millikan, 6-1, 260, Sr.: Had 11 sacks last season.

Oliver Taylor, Granada Hills, 6-4, 245, Sr.: Division I defensive MVP last season.

High School Sports
Haleemon Anderson

Haleemon Anderson was a spring 2023 reporting intern with Sports at the Los Angeles Times. Since the J-bug bit her as editor of her college paper, the LACC Collegian, she has written for various L.A.-based papers, including the Watts Times, Black Radio Exclusive and Inglewood News. Anderson was teaching high school English when the pandemic hit; during quarantine, she entered a master’s program at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. She’ll be returning to journalism full time this fall as a reporter for the Coachella Valley Independent through UC Berkeley’s inaugural California Local News Fellowship.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement