Defensive linemen to watch this fall in the Southland

Mater Dei’s Aydin Breland, left, and two teammates chase St. John Bosco quarterback Caleb Sanchez out of the pocket.

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at defensive linemen to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Aydin Breland, Mater Dei, 6-6, 300, Sr.: Will be important figure for Monarchs.

James Dowd, South Pasadena, 6-6, 215, Sr.: Grandfather is Rams Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen.

TJ Ford, Newbury Park, 6-2, 300, Sr.: Had 56 tackles at Chaminade.

Blake Lauritzen, Thousand Oaks, 6-2, 225, Sr.: Had 14 sacks last season.

Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, 6-5, 240, Jr.: Rising junior standout.

Jireh Moe, Orange Lutheran, 6-0, 290, Jr.: Has power to hold his own.

Mays Pese, Bishop Diego, 6-2, 272, Jr.: Headed for big-time status.

Dez Polamalu, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 255, Sr.: Player to watch in sacking quarterbacks.

Chinedu Onyeagoro, King/Drew, 6-3, 230, Jr.: Former basketball player keeps improving.

Luke Webb, JSerra, 6-2, 225, Jr.: He’s a returning All-CIF player.

Rising prospects

Nicholas Andrade, Moorpark, 6-3, 255, Sr.: Nose guard is a disruptor in the middle.

Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 245, So.: Should be impact player in 2023.

Jaden Mosley, Oak Park, 6-0, 245, Sr.: Returning defensive league MVP.

Isaiah Sanders, Loyola, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Had 7 1/2 sacks as a junior.

Ethaniah Steffany, Long Beach Millikan, 6-1, 260, Sr.: Had 11 sacks last season.

Oliver Taylor, Granada Hills, 6-4, 245, Sr.: Division I defensive MVP last season.