Defensive linemen to watch this fall in the Southland
The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at defensive linemen to watch this fall.
Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment
Aydin Breland, Mater Dei, 6-6, 300, Sr.: Will be important figure for Monarchs.
James Dowd, South Pasadena, 6-6, 215, Sr.: Grandfather is Rams Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen.
TJ Ford, Newbury Park, 6-2, 300, Sr.: Had 56 tackles at Chaminade.
Blake Lauritzen, Thousand Oaks, 6-2, 225, Sr.: Had 14 sacks last season.
Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, 6-5, 240, Jr.: Rising junior standout.
Jireh Moe, Orange Lutheran, 6-0, 290, Jr.: Has power to hold his own.
Mays Pese, Bishop Diego, 6-2, 272, Jr.: Headed for big-time status.
Dez Polamalu, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 255, Sr.: Player to watch in sacking quarterbacks.
Chinedu Onyeagoro, King/Drew, 6-3, 230, Jr.: Former basketball player keeps improving.
Luke Webb, JSerra, 6-2, 225, Jr.: He’s a returning All-CIF player.
Rising prospects
Nicholas Andrade, Moorpark, 6-3, 255, Sr.: Nose guard is a disruptor in the middle.
Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 245, So.: Should be impact player in 2023.
Jaden Mosley, Oak Park, 6-0, 245, Sr.: Returning defensive league MVP.
Isaiah Sanders, Loyola, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Had 7 1/2 sacks as a junior.
Ethaniah Steffany, Long Beach Millikan, 6-1, 260, Sr.: Had 11 sacks last season.
Oliver Taylor, Granada Hills, 6-4, 245, Sr.: Division I defensive MVP last season.
