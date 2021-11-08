Jacob Moscovitch is a photo editing intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, he recently graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism. His work, which explores themes of identity, youth, family and the LGBTQ+ community, has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, Pictures of the Year International, College Photographer of the Year and the White House News Photographers Assn. As a freelance photographer, he has been featured in the New York Times, NPR and Getty Images.

