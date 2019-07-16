James B. Cutchin

A swath of Kaiser Permanente workers in California have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike that could draw in more than 80,000 employees of the healthcare giant across the nation, according to the coalition of unions representing them.
As part of its fight against illegal robocalls, the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday announced a slew of lawsuits and other measures it and 25 other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies — including in Los Angeles — have taken against operations it said were responsible for more than 1 billion of the prerecorded calls.