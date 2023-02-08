James Tyner is the product manager for newsroom tools and new formats for the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune. His work centers on improving the newsrooms’ digital tools and workflows and developing new ways to tell stories online. He has been a driving force behind the continued evolution of GrapheneCMS and the development of new journalism products like Points of Interest.

Tyner is a graduate of the journalism program at USC, where he focused on news products and audience trust. He served as managing editor and product manager at USC Annenberg Media, the journalism school’s student newsroom, and previously interned on Apple’s Siri team and at the Arizona Republic.