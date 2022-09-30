Jamil Smith is an essayist for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior correspondent with Vox, where his work has ranged from reporting and writing essays to co-hosting the “Vox Conversations” podcast, which was named Best Podcast by a Publisher by Adweek in 2021. Earlier, he was a senior writer at Rolling Stone, where he covered national affairs and culture. He has produced Emmy Award-winning work with NFL Films and MSNBC, written for Times’ Opinion pages as well as those of the New York Times and Washington Post, and gathered bylines in the New Republic, MTV News and Time, which ran his memorable look at the impact of the film “Black Panther” as a cover story.