Karen Foshay is a senior producer with L.A. Times Studios, producing and overseeing video content projects for various platforms and departments. She is the co-creator and lead producer of “Hear Me Out,” The Times’ award-winning video series based on letters to the editor.

Before joining The Times in 2020, she was a senior news director and showrunner at PBS. During her time there, she oversaw the nationally honored long-form docuseries, “Socal Connected.”

Prior to working at PBS, Foshay held various roles at NBC News, Al Jazeera America, CBS News, NPR and ran her own production company. Her work has been honored with more than 60 awards, including the highest in electronic journalism: a George Foster Peabody and two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University silver batons. In 2019, the Los Angeles Press Club named her Journalist of the Year.