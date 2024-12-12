Advertisement
Protecting affordable housing in Cypress Park
California

By Doug Smith
 and Karen Foshay
Protecting affordable housing in Cypress Park: A local nonprofit steps in to preserve low rents when a family-owned property goes on the market.
Doug Smith

Los Angeles Times senior writer Doug Smith scouts Los Angeles for the ragged edges where public policy meets real people, combining data analysis and gumshoe reporting to tell L.A. stories through his more than 50 years of experience covering the city.

Karen Foshay

Karen Foshay is a senior producer with L.A. Times Studios, producing and overseeing video content projects for various platforms and departments. She is the co-creator and lead producer of “Hear Me Out,” The Times’ award-winning video series based on letters to the editor.

