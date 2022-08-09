Katie Licari is an intern on the Data and Graphics desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a lifelong resident of Southern California and recent graduate of UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, where she focused on data journalism and open-source investigative methods. Before her education took her up to the Bay Area, she studied political science and journalism at Santa Ana College and UC Irvine. She was a finalist for an L.A. Press Club SoCal Journalism Award in the news feature category for her work at the Daily Pilot. More recently, she won an SPJ NorCal James Madison Freedom of Information Award for her reporting on election misinformation for CalMatters.