Keyla Marquez is the fashion director at large for Image. Since working with the magazine, she has styled and fashion-directed some of Image’s most inventive, high-impact shoots, including a feature that recreated the “Homies” figurines in real life and a collaboration with Sister Kokoro that dressed the L.A. Dance Project troupe in L.A. designers. Marquez’s work has appeared in editorials, commercials, music videos and campaigns. Clients have included Byredo, Gypsy Sport, Mia Carucci and Harry Styles. In October 2022, Marquez launched Lujo Depot, which she describes as “the first independent online showroom that specializes in renting sustainable and contemporary wear by new and established designers.” The shop launched with an epic zoot suit campaign, for which she gave nine L.A. designers full creative freedom to reimagine the suit. A native of Los Angeles, Marquez is also a costume designer and creative consultant. She seeks to center historically marginalized voices in contemporary fashion and approaches styling as a form of storytelling.