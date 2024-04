Laura Randall is a Los Angeles-based writer and author of several Southern California hiking guides. She has written about hiking and travel for a variety of newspapers and magazines and is the author of “60 Hikes 60 Miles: Los Angeles” and the Wilderness Press guide to the Pacific Crest Trail in Southern California. When she’s not hiking, she can usually be found reading L.A. noir novels at the beach or being walked by a headstrong golden retriever named Boris.