4 breezy L.A. hikes to beat the heat wave

It’s here. The first inevitable heat wave of the year has arrived in California after a cool and wet winter and spring. While the worst of it may be over for now, it could also mark the beginning of a long, hot summer , according to forecasters.

That doesn’t mean abandoning all outdoor activities that don’t involve a pool or the ocean. Summer has never been my favorite time of year to hike, but I don’t completely give up on the trails. There’s something refreshing about escaping the sun under the wide, welcoming canopies of oaks and sycamores and listening to the rush (OK, maybe trickle) of water flowing.

Summer also makes it easier to indulge in a hike after work or to tackle longer treks since there’s ample time to get back to the trailhead before dark.

Two of my favorite hot-weather hikes — Monrovia Canyon Falls and Sturtevant Falls in Big Santa Anita Canyon — are closed indefinitely, due to ongoing repairs and recovery from wildfire and mudslide-related damage. Fortunately, I have found some worthy substitutes that offer pleasant, if not absolute, respites from the summer heat — especially if you start early and bring plenty of water.

Pro tip: Freeze your water bottles or fill them with ice before you head out. You’ll be rewarded mid-hike with an ice-cold drink at the time you could use it most.

Oak Canyon Nature Center in Anaheim Hills has a year-round stream and oak-lined trails. (Laura Randall)

Oak Canyon Nature Center, Anaheim Hills

It’s hard to truly appreciate the quiet beauty of Oak Canyon until you drive through the housing tracts and office parks that surround it. It’s a 58-acre park with a year-round stream and four miles of trails surrounded by thick oak woodland and coastal sage scrub. Detailed trail maps are available at the small nature center, but it’s also easy to choose your own path by following the main road and spinning off the many spur trails from there. If it’s not too hot, it’s worth checking out the upper trails (Bluebird and Roadrunner) as well as the creekside ones. They’re more exposed to the sun, but their hillsides are ablaze right now with multihued wildflowers.

The Jack Smith trail begins at a hidden staircase and winds through Mount Washington. (Laura Randall)

Jack Smith Trail, Mount Washington

Residents of Mount Washington used to honor the late great Times columnist Jack Smith with a four-mile walk around his longtime neighborhood. The event went away years ago, but I still love this year-round urban hike. Much of the path is shaded by old, graceful trees that are as interesting to observe as the charming historic houses along the route. I always try to make time to stop by the Self-Realization Fellowship headquarters (closed Mondays and holidays) just off San Rafael Avenue. Even on a hot day, its lush grounds are welcoming and peaceful.

A creek and huge oaks line Marshall Canyon Trail. (Laura Randlall)

Marshall Canyon Trail, La Verne

I usually park at Oak Mesa Park , walk to its southeastern corner and pick up this trail at Orangewood Street. Head north and you’ll soon leave behind the dense residential area and find yourself walking beside a creek embraced by a forest of tentacled oak trees. The trail remains mostly shaded between here and Esperanza Drive before becoming more exposed in the upper portion, where it gains elevation and loops around to connect with Claremont Wilderness Park. Marshall Canyon is also popular with mountain bikers, but the trails are wide in most places and everyone seems to get along and follow trail etiquette.

Ocean Trails Reserve in Rancho Palos Verdes (Laura Randall)

Ocean Trails Reserve, Palos Verdes

Last week, the offshore marine layer (a.k.a. June gloom ) lingered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula until well past noon, and it felt as if I were hiking in air conditioning even while temperatures inland soared. The rest of the year, ocean breezes do a pretty good job of keeping the trails here cool despite their lack of shade. Another plus: Several spur trails switchback down to the ocean from the main trail, allowing you to at least dip your toes in the water (tides permitting) before heading back. Park in the free lot at Rotunda Drive and follow the paved Lakeview Trail toward the ocean. The Catalina Trail is closed indefinitely south of Lakeview, but the northern Catalina trail is open and leads to a great walking beach with tidepools. Dogs are allowed on the trails but not the beaches.

3 things to do

The Back Bay Science Center in Newport Beach includes trails, touch tanks and an osprey cam. (Newport Bay Conservancy)

1. Spy on ospreys in Newport Beach

The Back Bay Science Center along upper Newport Bay opens its teaching lab, touch tanks and nature trails to the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Staff and volunteers are on hand to lead tours, crafts and other hands-on activities. Visitors can also check out the outdoor osprey cam and maybe even see the bay’s resident osprey couple teaching their chick to fledge the nest. Reservations are recommended but not required and can be made at www. eventbrite.com , or visit www. newportbay.org for more information.

2. Go on a celebratory run in Rancho Cucamonga

REI is hosting a friendship run at its Rancho Cucamonga store in celebration of Juneteenth from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Running groups from all over the area will be participating, but individuals are also welcome to join the event, which will include vendor booths, shoe demos and prize giveaways. All paces are welcome, with the runs divided into five, 10 and 13 miles. The event is part of REI’s Opt Outside Free Day . For more information and to register for the run, go to www.rei.com .

3. Take 1,000 steps in Whittier

Docents from the Puente Hills Habitat Preservation Authority will lead a “vigorous” five-mile hike on Sunday evening through the Puente Hills Preserve, nearly 4,000 acres of protected green space along the Puente-Chino Hills wildlife corridor. The guided hikes are held every Thursday and Sunday throughout the year, weather permitting. The group will start hiking at 5 p.m. and finish around 7 . Meet at the entrance of the Black Walnut Trail on Fullerton Road. For more information, visit www. meetup.com .

The must-read

The sun, distorted by smoke and atmosphere, looms in the distance (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

Speaking of heat waves, Times writer Hayley Smith takes a deep dive this month into how climate change is transforming the character of the West’s hottest periods. Accompanied by detailed graphics, her article includes interviews with scientists about not only why temperatures are rising but also what to expect if current fossil fuel emissions continue unabated or worsen.

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

You want to go camping this summer. But there’s one catch: You did not plan six months in advance to secure a camping spot in one of California’s highly sought-after parks. Lucky for you, Times outdoors writer Jaclyn Cosgrove has put together a comprehensive guide to scoring a campsite near L.A. without booking ahead. It includes thoughtful recommendations for the best campsites, organized by skill level.

