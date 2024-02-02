Maira Garcia is the television editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was an editor on the culture desk at the New York Times, where she focused on awards shows and breaking news coverage, and led the department’s audience strategy. A native of Texas, she graduated from Texas State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mass communication.
Latest From This Author
Carl Weathers, the actor whose memorable roles in films such as “Rocky,” “Predator” and “The Mandalorian” made him a sought-after star, died Thursday. Here’s where you can stream some of his essential work.
Feb. 2, 2024
‘A Town Called Victoria,’ a PBS docuseries premiering Monday, follows the aftermath of a fire at a South Texas mosque and demonstrates how divisive politics have frayed American communities.
Nov. 13, 2023