Believe it: ‘Ted Lasso’ is officially returning for Season 4

Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt will be back for another season of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+.

For those of you who kept tapping your “Believe” sign, your prayers have been answered. Apple TV+ announced Friday that “Ted Lasso,” the hit comedy starring Jason Sudeikis, would officially return for a fourth season.

After the third season concluded in 2023, fans were left to wonder if the U.K.-set series had reached its conclusion. Sudeikis’ namesake character returned to the States to be closer to his son in the season finale, and there was no immediate announcement of a renewal, though the dual Hollywood strikes in 2023 likely played a factor. However, in recent months it increasingly appeared that “Ted Lasso” would return after Warner Bros. Television, the studio that produces the series, secured options for some of the British actors who star in the series, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift.

There’s no word on when the new season will be released. Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said they were “thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.” Sudeikis is an executive producer on the Emmy-winning series, along with Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen.

In a statement, Sudeikis teased that in Season 4 “AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look,” versus the opposite, “discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

It’s possible that’s a reference to Lasso’s return to America, and it’s one of many storylines left open for fans to follow. Does Rebecca (Waddingham) end up with the Dutchman she encounters in the final moments of the Season 3 finale? What about Nate, who had that dark turn as head coach of opposing team West Ham United F.C.? And what about Roy (Goldstein), Keeley (Juno Temple) and Jamie (Phil Dunster), the show’s love triangle?

Whatever’s next for the Richmond Greyhounds, you can believe that many will be anticipating “Ted Lasso’s” return.