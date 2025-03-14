Advertisement
Television

Believe it: ‘Ted Lasso’ is officially returning for Season 4

Three men cheering on the sidelines at a soccer game with cheering fans behind them.
Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt will be back for another season of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+.
(Apple TV+)
By Maira GarciaTelevision Editor 

For those of you who kept tapping your “Believe” sign, your prayers have been answered. Apple TV+ announced Friday that “Ted Lasso,” the hit comedy starring Jason Sudeikis, would officially return for a fourth season.

After the third season concluded in 2023, fans were left to wonder if the U.K.-set series had reached its conclusion. Sudeikis’ namesake character returned to the States to be closer to his son in the season finale, and there was no immediate announcement of a renewal, though the dual Hollywood strikes in 2023 likely played a factor. However, in recent months it increasingly appeared that “Ted Lasso” would return after Warner Bros. Television, the studio that produces the series, secured options for some of the British actors who star in the series, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in "Ted Lasso."

Television

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ over? Hannah Waddingham isn’t sure, but says the show kept to its arc

The actor who plays Rebecca Welton on Apple TV+’s hit show discusses the Season 3 finale and whether this is really the end of the series.

There’s no word on when the new season will be released. Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said they were “thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.” Sudeikis is an executive producer on the Emmy-winning series, along with Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen.

Advertisement

In a statement, Sudeikis teased that in Season 4 “AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look,” versus the opposite, “discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

A soccer team puts hands in over a torn up, taped-together sign that says "Believe."

Television

Is this the end of ‘Ted Lasso’? If it was, it didn’t disappoint

For three seasons, we came to ‘Ted Lasso’ for the emotions — the soccer was just a bonus. And on that count, the possible series finale delivered.

It’s possible that’s a reference to Lasso’s return to America, and it’s one of many storylines left open for fans to follow. Does Rebecca (Waddingham) end up with the Dutchman she encounters in the final moments of the Season 3 finale? What about Nate, who had that dark turn as head coach of opposing team West Ham United F.C.? And what about Roy (Goldstein), Keeley (Juno Temple) and Jamie (Phil Dunster), the show’s love triangle?

Whatever’s next for the Richmond Greyhounds, you can believe that many will be anticipating “Ted Lasso’s” return.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Maira Garcia

Maira Garcia is the television editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was an editor on the culture desk at the New York Times, where she focused on awards shows and breaking news coverage, and led the department’s audience strategy. A native of Texas, she graduated from Texas State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mass communication.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement