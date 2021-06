Marisa Martinez is a News Desk intern for the Los Angeles Times. She recently graduated from Cal State L.A. with a degree in journalism, where she worked as editor-in-chief, managing editor and various other roles at her student-run newspaper, the University Times. Previously, Martinez interned for EdSource and SouthPasadenan.com. More recently, she produced audio stories for KQED and covered higher education as a fellow at CalMatters.