Fourth of July firework shows, events return as California reopens
California officially reopened June 15, which means this Fourth of July weekend is the first major holiday we can gather and celebrate in large groups since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.
According to data gathered by the L.A. Times, half of the state is fully vaccinated and confirmed virus cases are down to numbers California hasn’t seen since the early days of the pandemic.
Despite concerns over a new wave of positive coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back most pandemic mandates, prompting many vaccinated people to shed their masks.
Venues and cities across the state are planning in-person events as well as virtual Fourth of July happenings for those who wish to celebrate with caution. Here are some events around Southern California.
The City of Arcadia's Patriotic Reverse Parade & Food Drive
This is not your everyday Fourth of July parade. Arcadia’s Patriotic Reverse Parade & Food Drive allows participants to drive through downtown Arcadia starting at 1st Avenue and ending at the Foothill Unity Center, where attendees can donate food for Arcadia residents in need.
Along the parade route will be first responders decked out in Fourth of July gear and Perdy, the downtown Arcadia peacock.
The list of suggested food items to donate includes peanut or nut butters, pop-top canned items and bottled water. To see the list and the reverse drive route, go to the event’s information page.
Castaic Lake
6 p.m. check-in, 8 p.m. movie; July 2, 3 and 4
Looking for an outdoor movie for the Fourth of July weekend but also want to ensure that you and your family can stay socially distanced from others? Boat Cinema is offering a “Jaws” screening all weekend from the comfort of your own boat.
Tickets that include a boat rental are sold out, but guests can view the film from their own vessel for $89. All privately owned boats must undergo a quagga inspection and receive a quagga tag before entering the lake.
Dignity Health Sports Park
7:30 p.m. July 4
The park’s annual Fourth of July firework show is officially on again, after taking a break last year. Once the soccer match ends between LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, guests can enjoy what park spokesperson Chris Glidden calls the “the longest-running fireworks show in an active sports season.”
The park now allows full capacity crowds for events, but mask-wearing is still recommended for anyone who is unvaccinated. The park’s general manager, Katie Pandolfo, said in a statement that the park would “continue to follow and adhere to all health measures to ensure the safety of our guests to create an unparalleled experience.” You can visit its website to purchase tickets and learn more about the park’s safety measures.
Duarte Sports Park
6-9:30 p.m. July 3
Duarte’s Independence Day Celebration is a free family event ending with a 9 p.m. fireworks finish. Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-El Monte) will kick off the event, which includes live music from the Latin-funk band SOTO and a performance from the hip-hop dance crew Duarte Dance.
Hollywood Bowl
7:30 p.m. July 3 and 4. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Concerts have returned to the Hollywood Bowl, and this year the venue is celebrating Independence Day with Kool & the Gang, which will be joined by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and its principal conductor, Thomas Wilkins. Tickets start at $26 per person, which includes a fireworks spectacular. Click here to purchase tickets.
According to its website, the Bowl will be 100% capacity in July. Mask-wearing is encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Click here for more information on the Bowl’s safety requirements.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
9 p.m. July 3 and 4. Gates open at 7:15 p.m.
Cinespia celebrates the holiday weekend on July 3 with “Dazed and Confused,” directed by Richard Linklater, and July 4 with “Dirty Dancing” starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Both movies will conclude with a fireworks display. Tickets from $15.
International Printing Museum
10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3
Do you prefer to be among history while celebrating Independence Day? The International Printing Museum is offering tours and a chance to print your own Declaration of Independence on Benjamin Franklin’s printing press. A display of vintage cars will greet guests in the parking lot; apple pie and punch will top off their visit. Admission is $15 per person, or $50 for up to four people.
The City of La Verne "United We Stand" 4th of July Celebration
Fireworks, 9 p.m. July 4
La Verne’s celebration will start with a parade, beginning at the corner of D and Tenth streets. The parade will feature a competition with categories including best floats, antique cars, classic cars, and novelty in the children’s category and the adult category.
Gates open for the fireworks show at 6 p.m. July 4 at Bonita High School, with a maximum of six people per household allowed. Tickets cost $10 per person, cash only, and can be purchased at La Verne City Hall through July 1. No tickets sold the day of the event.
Long Beach
9 p.m. July 4
The Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau and Harbor Breeze Cruises are hosting a free fireworks event July 4 with open viewing areas along the waterfront at Shoreline Village, the Lions Lighthouse for Sight and Rainbow Harbor.
Marina del Rey
9 p.m. July 4
Fireworks will light up Marina del Rey with a 10-minute show that can be viewed from the Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach. For a closeup view, visitors can enjoy the show at Burton Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village, where synchronized music accompanies the fireworks. Those who wish to view the fireworks from the water can check out the Marina’s list of boat rentals and yacht charters.
Monrovia 4th of July Celebration
This Fourth of July event will be worth dancing to as Monrovia hosts a live concert featuring Night Owl, which will play Top 40 hits. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Rose Bowl
7 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Large-scale events are returning to the Rose Bowl, starting with its 95th AmericaFest. “Celebrating America’s Perseverance” is the theme of this year’s show, acknowledging the country’s resilience during the pandemic.
The stadium is partnering with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in honor of the successful landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. Tickets start at $20 and include a motocross stunt show, a military veterans tribute and a performance by singer-songwriter Mendelyev, who was featured on “The Voice.” Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Go to the Rose Bowl’s website to purchase tickets.
City Councilman Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Extravaganza
This free event includes a concert featuring Ticket to Ride, a Beatles tribute band, and alt-rock band Illunis. Local restaurants will be on hand to sell food; arts and crafts vendors and local merchants will sell their goods before the 15-minute fireworks show.
Though tickets are free, VIP experiences are also offered for an extra cost. According to the ticket information, mask-wearing and social distancing are highly encouraged.
Jewel City Sparkles Fireworks Show
The city of Glendale is putting on its own fireworks show this year near Harvard Street and Brand Boulevard. This nonticketed event, according to its website, is a celebration of the reopening of downtown Glendale. Spectators are welcome to view the fireworks from anywhere in the area.
Starlight Bowl
9 p.m. July 4
This year the Starlight Bowl will be empty, but the sky overhead will be filled with fireworks. Out of an abundance of caution, the Burbank venue is opting out of crowds this year but encouraging locals to watch the fireworks show from their own homes or wherever they are able.
The City of Corona's Main Street USA Independence Day Parade
Corona, in Riverside County, is hosting an Independence Day parade on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street and Grand Boulevard.
City of Corona Independence Day Celebration
Beginning at 5 p.m. in Santana Park, residents can enjoy a fun-filled evening of food, refreshments and live entertainment. Classic rock band the Ravelers will play at 5 p.m., with fireworks to follow at sundown. Parking is available for $5 until June 30; day-of-event parking is $10 as space permits, according to the event’s website.
Surf City Dreamin' 117th Annual Independence Day Celebration
The City of Huntington Beach’s jam-packed weekend of events starts July 2 with a Pier Festival Plaza featuring local arts and crafts merchants, carnival rides and a beer and wine garden. On the Fourth, the city’s Surf City Run 5K starts at 6:30 a.m. at Huntington Beach Central Library, with staggered starting times. A virtual run is also offered.
The Neighborhood Car Parade starts at 8 a.m. July 4 and will make its way through various neighborhoods before ending at the Huntington Beach Pier. To finish off the weekend, fireworks will light up the sky above the Huntington Beach Pier. The 9 p.m. show can be viewed from the shoreline or by purchasing VIP tickets ($25) on the event’s website.
The City of Upland 4th Annual Firecracker 5k Run
The holiday weekend in Upland starts with an early-morning 5k run July 3 at McCarthy Park. The event will be socially distanced with staggered start times, and masks are requested to be worn for those who are unvaccinated. The city is also offering a virtual 5k run.
City of Upland Light Up the Night Fireworks Spectacular
Residents of Upland can look to the northwestern sky or to YouTube to catch this year’s fireworks show, launched from the grounds of Holliday Rock, according to the city’s website. (There is no designated spectator area for this event.) To view the fireworks show online, go to the city’s YouTube channel.
4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade
The 10th annual 4th of July is for Families is a two-part celebration that will start with a bike parade on West Balboa Boulevard and 36th Street. The procession of bikes will lead to the community festival at Channel Place Park.
4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Festival
The 10th annual 4th of July is for Families celebration will start with a bike parade that will make its way to Channel Place Park, where a community festival with games, music and refreshments awaits.
Mariners Park Independence Day Parade
The 48th annual Mariners Park Independence Day Parade & Celebration will start at Commodore Road and Mariners Drive. The parade will up to Mariners Park, where a neighborhood celebration will take place.
Mariners Park Independence Day Celebration
The Mariners Park Independence Celebration will take place at the end of the parade. Food trucks, eating contests and a puppet show will await parade-goers.