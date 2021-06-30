Fourth of July firework shows, events return as California reopens

California officially reopened June 15, which means this Fourth of July weekend is the first major holiday we can gather and celebrate in large groups since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

According to data gathered by the L.A. Times, half of the state is fully vaccinated and confirmed virus cases are down to numbers California hasn’t seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Despite concerns over a new wave of positive coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back most pandemic mandates, prompting many vaccinated people to shed their masks.

Venues and cities across the state are planning in-person events as well as virtual Fourth of July happenings for those who wish to celebrate with caution. Here are some events around Southern California.