California

Fourth of July firework shows, events return as California reopens

Share

California officially reopened June 15, which means this Fourth of July weekend is the first major holiday we can gather and celebrate in large groups since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

According to data gathered by the L.A. Times, half of the state is fully vaccinated and confirmed virus cases are down to numbers California hasn’t seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Despite concerns over a new wave of positive coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back most pandemic mandates, prompting many vaccinated people to shed their masks.

Venues and cities across the state are planning in-person events as well as virtual Fourth of July happenings for those who wish to celebrate with caution. Here are some events around Southern California.

A promotional illustration showing costumed people lining a street with a car driving past
Downtown Arcadia’s Patriotic Parade & Food Drive event happens July 3.
(Downtown Arcadia)

The City of Arcadia's Patriotic Reverse Parade & Food Drive

Arcadia
By Marisa Martinez
9-11 a.m. July 3
This is not your everyday Fourth of July parade. Arcadia’s Patriotic Reverse Parade & Food Drive allows participants to drive through downtown Arcadia starting at 1st Avenue and ending at the Foothill Unity Center, where attendees can donate food for Arcadia residents in need.

Along the parade route will be first responders decked out in Fourth of July gear and Perdy, the downtown Arcadia peacock.

The list of suggested food items to donate includes peanut or nut butters, pop-top canned items and bottled water. To see the list and the reverse drive route, go to the event’s information page.
A rendering of three people in a boat looking at a screen that says "Boat Cinema"
(Boat Cinema)

Castaic Lake

$$$
By Marisa Martinez
Boat Cinema
6 p.m. check-in, 8 p.m. movie; July 2, 3 and 4
Looking for an outdoor movie for the Fourth of July weekend but also want to ensure that you and your family can stay socially distanced from others? Boat Cinema is offering a “Jaws” screening all weekend from the comfort of your own boat.

Tickets that include a boat rental are sold out, but guests can view the film from their own vessel for $89. All privately owned boats must undergo a quagga inspection and receive a quagga tag before entering the lake.
Fireworks explode in the air
(Bailey Holiver / LA Galaxy)

Dignity Health Sports Park

$$
By Marisa Martinez
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City
7:30 p.m. July 4
The park’s annual Fourth of July firework show is officially on again, after taking a break last year. Once the soccer match ends between LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, guests can enjoy what park spokesperson Chris Glidden calls the “the longest-running fireworks show in an active sports season.”

The park now allows full capacity crowds for events, but mask-wearing is still recommended for anyone who is unvaccinated. The park’s general manager, Katie Pandolfo, said in a statement that the park would “continue to follow and adhere to all health measures to ensure the safety of our guests to create an unparalleled experience.” You can visit its website to purchase tickets and learn more about the park’s safety measures.
A photo taken from a stage looking out onto five performers in front of a large crowd
The city of Duarte hosts its first Independence Day celebration in 2019.
(Access Duarte)

Duarte Sports Park

By Marisa Martinez
Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
6-9:30 p.m. July 3
Duarte’s Independence Day Celebration is a free family event ending with a 9 p.m. fireworks finish. Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-El Monte) will kick off the event, which includes live music from the Latin-funk band SOTO and a performance from the hip-hop dance crew Duarte Dance.
Fireworks explode over an outdoor stage.
(Adam Latham / LA Phil)

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Hills $$
By Marisa Martinez
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Kool & the Gang
7:30 p.m. July 3 and 4. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Concerts have returned to the Hollywood Bowl, and this year the venue is celebrating Independence Day with Kool & the Gang, which will be joined by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and its principal conductor, Thomas Wilkins. Tickets start at $26 per person, which includes a fireworks spectacular. Click here to purchase tickets.

According to its website, the Bowl will be 100% capacity in July. Mask-wearing is encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Click here for more information on the Bowl’s safety requirements.
A fireworks show is displayed above a large outdoor crowd
(Kelly Lee Barrett / Cinespia)

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

$$
By Marisa Martinez
Cinespia
9 p.m. July 3 and 4. Gates open at 7:15 p.m.
Cinespia celebrates the holiday weekend on July 3 with “Dazed and Confused,” directed by Richard Linklater, and July 4 with “Dirty Dancing” starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Both movies will conclude with a fireworks display. Tickets from $15.
A man holds up two prints to a crowd of museum visitors during a printing press demonstration.
(International Printing Museum)

International Printing Museum

$
By Marisa Martinez
Independence Day Celebration
10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3
Do you prefer to be among history while celebrating Independence Day? The International Printing Museum is offering tours and a chance to print your own Declaration of Independence on Benjamin Franklin’s printing press. A display of vintage cars will greet guests in the parking lot; apple pie and punch will top off their visit. Admission is $15 per person, or $50 for up to four people.
A float goes down a street
(Deborah Tracey Photography)

The City of La Verne "United We Stand" 4th of July Celebration

La Verne
By Marisa Martinez
Parade, 10 a.m. July 3
Fireworks, 9 p.m. July 4
La Verne’s celebration will start with a parade, beginning at the corner of D and Tenth streets. The parade will feature a competition with categories including best floats, antique cars, classic cars, and novelty in the children’s category and the adult category.

Gates open for the fireworks show at 6 p.m. July 4 at Bonita High School, with a maximum of six people per household allowed. Tickets cost $10 per person, cash only, and can be purchased at La Verne City Hall through July 1. No tickets sold the day of the event.
An illustration shows a girl facing water holding her arms up to a fireworks show over head.
A rendered image of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Fourth of July fireworks show.
(Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Long Beach

By Marisa Martinez
4th of July Fireworks
9 p.m. July 4
The Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau and Harbor Breeze Cruises are hosting a free fireworks event July 4 with open viewing areas along the waterfront at Shoreline Village, the Lions Lighthouse for Sight and Rainbow Harbor.
Spectators watch fireworks from a boat, next to an American flag.
(VisitMarinadelRey.com)

Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey
By Marisa Martinez
July 4th at the Marina
9 p.m. July 4
Fireworks will light up Marina del Rey with a 10-minute show that can be viewed from the Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach. For a closeup view, visitors can enjoy the show at Burton Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village, where synchronized music accompanies the fireworks. Those who wish to view the fireworks from the water can check out the Marina’s list of boat rentals and yacht charters.
Fireworks shoot out over the Monrovia Public Library
Fireworks shoot out over the Monrovia Public Library in Monrovia Library Park.
(City of Monrovia )

Monrovia 4th of July Celebration

Monrovia
By Marisa Martinez
7 p.m. July 4
This Fourth of July event will be worth dancing to as Monrovia hosts a live concert featuring Night Owl, which will play Top 40 hits. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Fireworks explode over the Rose Bowl sign
(Rose Bowl Operating Co.)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena $
By Marisa Martinez
Annual AmericaFest Celebration
7 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Large-scale events are returning to the Rose Bowl, starting with its 95th AmericaFest. “Celebrating America’s Perseverance” is the theme of this year’s show, acknowledging the country’s resilience during the pandemic.

The stadium is partnering with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in honor of the successful landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. Tickets start at $20 and include a motocross stunt show, a military veterans tribute and a performance by singer-songwriter Mendelyev, who was featured on “The Voice.” Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Go to the Rose Bowl’s website to purchase tickets.
Fireworks set off and a lit-up American flag
(Jim Brammer)

City Councilman Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Extravaganza

Woodland Hills
By Marisa Martinez
6- 9:30 p.m. July 4
This free event includes a concert featuring Ticket to Ride, a Beatles tribute band, and alt-rock band Illunis. Local restaurants will be on hand to sell food; arts and crafts vendors and local merchants will sell their goods before the 15-minute fireworks show.

Though tickets are free, VIP experiences are also offered for an extra cost. According to the ticket information, mask-wearing and social distancing are highly encouraged.
A flyer shows details of Glendale's fireworks event
Glendale presents its first-ever Fourth of July fireworks display, titled Jewel City Sparkles, that is also set to welcome back patrons to downtown Glendale’s local shops and restaurants.
(City of Glendale)

Jewel City Sparkles Fireworks Show

By Marisa Martinez
9- 9:30 p.m. July 4
The city of Glendale is putting on its own fireworks show this year near Harvard Street and Brand Boulevard. This nonticketed event, according to its website, is a celebration of the reopening of downtown Glendale. Spectators are welcome to view the fireworks from anywhere in the area.
Fireworks shoot out over the Starlight Bowl amphitheater
Fireworks shoot out over the Starlight Bowl amphitheater in Burbank, California.
(City of Burbank)

Starlight Bowl

Burbank
By Marisa Martinez
Burbank 4th of July fireworks display
9 p.m. July 4
This year the Starlight Bowl will be empty, but the sky overhead will be filled with fireworks. Out of an abundance of caution, the Burbank venue is opting out of crowds this year but encouraging locals to watch the fireworks show from their own homes or wherever they are able.
People march down a street lined with palm trees, holding a banner with mountains in the background.
(Cindy Solis / City of Corona Communications Department)

The City of Corona's Main Street USA Independence Day Parade

Corona
By Marisa Martinez
9 a.m., July 4
Corona, in Riverside County, is hosting an Independence Day parade on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street and Grand Boulevard.
City of Corona Independence Day Celebration

Corona
By Marisa Martinez
Entertainment and fireworks, 5 p.m. July 4
Beginning at 5 p.m. in Santana Park, residents can enjoy a fun-filled evening of food, refreshments and live entertainment. Classic rock band the Ravelers will play at 5 p.m., with fireworks to follow at sundown. Parking is available for $5 until June 30; day-of-event parking is $10 as space permits, according to the event’s website.
Fireworks go off behind a beach lifeguard station
Fireworks ignite over the Huntington Beach Pier on July 4, 2019.
(Gustavo Martinez / City of Huntington Beach)

Surf City Dreamin' 117th Annual Independence Day Celebration

Huntington Beach
By Marisa Martinez
July 2-4
The City of Huntington Beach’s jam-packed weekend of events starts July 2 with a Pier Festival Plaza featuring local arts and crafts merchants, carnival rides and a beer and wine garden. On the Fourth, the city’s Surf City Run 5K starts at 6:30 a.m. at Huntington Beach Central Library, with staggered starting times. A virtual run is also offered.

The Neighborhood Car Parade starts at 8 a.m. July 4 and will make its way through various neighborhoods before ending at the Huntington Beach Pier. To finish off the weekend, fireworks will light up the sky above the Huntington Beach Pier. The 9 p.m. show can be viewed from the shoreline or by purchasing VIP tickets ($25) on the event’s website.
Runners pass under a green inflated start line balloon
In 2017, runners begin their race at the first Firecracker 5K in Upland. This year multiple start times will allow for social distancing.
(The City of Upland)

The City of Upland 4th Annual Firecracker 5k Run

By Marisa Martinez
8:00 a.m. July 3
The holiday weekend in Upland starts with an early-morning 5k run July 3 at McCarthy Park. The event will be socially distanced with staggered start times, and masks are requested to be worn for those who are unvaccinated. The city is also offering a virtual 5k run.
City of Upland Light Up the Night Fireworks Spectacular

By Marisa Martinez
9:00 p.m. July 4
Residents of Upland can look to the northwestern sky or to YouTube to catch this year’s fireworks show, launched from the grounds of Holliday Rock, according to the city’s website. (There is no designated spectator area for this event.) To view the fireworks show online, go to the city’s YouTube channel.
Two costumed adults pull a red wagon filled with small poodles
Attendees walk along Newport Beach’s 4th of July is for Families Parade route.
(City of Newport Beach)

4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade

Newport Beach
By Marisa Martinez
9 a.m., Bike Parade
The 10th annual 4th of July is for Families is a two-part celebration that will start with a bike parade on West Balboa Boulevard and 36th Street. The procession of bikes will lead to the community festival at Channel Place Park.
Kids dressed in red, white and blue hold potato sacks at the starting line of a race
Children participate in a potato sack race during Newport Beach’s 4th of July is for Families festival.
(City of Newport Beach)

4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Festival

Newport Beach
By Marisa Martinez
9:30-11:30 a.m. July 4
The 10th annual 4th of July is for Families celebration will start with a bike parade that will make its way to Channel Place Park, where a community festival with games, music and refreshments awaits.
A woman stands up in a sports car behind two girls holding a banner with her name
Tamara Fairbanks, Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s 2019 teacher of the year is escorted down the Mariners Park Independence Day Parade route.
(The City of Newport Beach)

Mariners Park Independence Day Parade

By Marisa Martinez
10:30 a.m. July 4
The 48th annual Mariners Park Independence Day Parade & Celebration will start at Commodore Road and Mariners Drive. The parade will up to Mariners Park, where a neighborhood celebration will take place.
A woman smiles with two boys sporting face paint
Families attend the 2019 Mariners Park Independence Day Celebration in Newport Beach.
(City of Newport Beach)

Mariners Park Independence Day Celebration

By Marisa Martinez
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 4
The Mariners Park Independence Celebration will take place at the end of the parade. Food trucks, eating contests and a puppet show will await parade-goers.
