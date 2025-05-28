Md Fazlur Rahman is an intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he writes for the Business section. Previously, he was a business journalist at the Daily Star in Bangladesh, covering topics such as macroeconomy, finance, telecommunications, energy, and small and medium-sized enterprises, for a decade. In 2021, he was made the deputy business editor, and he focused on editing major business stories for both online and print editions, writing breaking news and producing news analysis pieces. He is a graduate student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.