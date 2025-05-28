Advertisement
Los Angeles Times 2025 summer intern Md Fazlur Rahman

Md Fazlur Rahman is an intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he writes for the Business section. Previously, he was a business journalist at the Daily Star in Bangladesh, covering topics such as macroeconomy, finance, telecommunications, energy, and small and medium-sized enterprises, for a decade. In 2021, he was made the deputy business editor, and he focused on editing major business stories for both online and print editions, writing breaking news and producing news analysis pieces. He is a graduate student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.

