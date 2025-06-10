Piper Heath is a Los Angeles Times Business intern with a special interest in the intersection between business and politics. She recently worked as a lobbyist for the Nevada Legislature and previously reported for the Nevadan News on healthcare, union practices and homelessness. During the 2024 presidential election, she was an election stringer for the New York Times in Douglas County, Nev. She also reported on culture and politics from the Paris Olympics. A Reno native, she is a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno.