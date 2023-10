Rebecca Plevin reports on equity for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she was an editor at the Fresno Bee, where she oversaw the bilingual Central Valley News Collaborative. She previously reported on immigration for the Desert Sun in Palm Springs and covered healthcare for public radio station KPCC-FM (89.3) in Pasadena. She grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and earned her journalism degree from Northwestern University.