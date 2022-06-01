Rebecca Schneid is an L.A. Times Metro intern and a Duke University senior, born and raised in South Florida. She’s studying English, journalism and gender studies and works as a writer for the 9th Street Journal and Form Magazine, photo editor at the Duke Chronicle and DJ at WXDU-FM (88.7) radio station on campus. She has also published articles in , Durham’s alt-weekly Indy Week, the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Elle and the Guardian. She also writes poetry, for which she’s won an Academy of American Poets University Prize.