Hundreds expected to participate in March for Our Lives rally in downtown L.A. today

A student-led march against gun violence is set to take place in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday following a spate of mass shootings across the country, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., that together killed 31 people.

The L.A. March for Our Lives rally, scheduled to start at Grand Park at noon, is one of hundreds taking place across the country in solidarity with a flagship march in Washington, D.C. The movement emerged after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

The demonstrators are calling on political leaders to treat gun violence as a public health emergency and take steps to address it, including by holding the gun lobby and industry accountable, passing legislation to raise the standards for gun ownership and addressing root causes of violence including poverty and law enforcement targeting of communities of color.

“As a high school sophomore, I am endlessly tired of having to watch my surroundings and hear ‘thoughts and prayers — this is sickening’ while it goes on to be forgotten in a week,” Anna Pham, an organizer of the Los Angeles march, wrote in an announcement for the event. “It is absolutely sickening to see GOP leaders earn up to $13 million dollars from the [National Rifle Assn.] from the trigger of a deadly gun while a mother will never be able to drive her child to school again.”

The U.S. House this week passed a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds, but it has almost no chance of passing the Senate and becoming law.

The legislators took the action after a House committee heard testimony from recent shooting victims and family members, including an 11-year-old girl who covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot at the Uvalde elementary school. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 24 attack, which also wounded 17.

An alleged white supremacist is accused of opening fire at a Tops supermarket in a majority Black neighborhood in Buffalo 10 days before, killing 10 people and wounding three others.

The suspects in each of the shootings, both 18, legally purchased the semiautomatic weapons used in the attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.