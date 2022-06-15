Robert Meeks is an award-winning senior director of video for news, business and politics at the Los Angeles Times. A native Angeleno, Meeks cut his journalism teeth as a reporter for the Orange County Register, the Compton Bulletin and the Inglewood Tribune. Since joining The Times in 2014, he has been instrumental in some of the newsroom’s biggest stories, including breaking news video coverage of the San Bernardino shooting, which won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. Meeks also assisted in the making of the podcast sensation “Dirty John.” His work has earned him three Los Angeles-area Emmy nominations, among other honors. Meeks is a graduate of Cal State Long Beach and an adjunct professor at USC. He makes it to Sunday dinner at his parents’ house in Los Angeles every weekend.