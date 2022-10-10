In what they thought was a private conversation, some of the most powerful people in Los Angeles politics gathered to discuss the city’s once-every-decade redistricting process. Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were all present. Martinez is now facing calls for her resignation.

The far-ranging conversation, which focused heavily on council members’ frustration with maps that had been proposed by the city’s 21-member redistricting commission, included racist remarks, crude comments about some of their council colleagues and and discussion of how to consolidate and preserve political power.

Martinez and the other Latino leaders present during the taped conversation were seemingly unaware they were being recorded as Martinez said a white councilmember handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory” and said that Councilman Mike Bonin’s son “parece changuito,” or is “like a monkey.”

Martinez also mocked Oaxacans and said “F— that guy … He’s with the Blacks” while speaking about Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

The conversation, which took place in mid-October 2021, remained private for nearly a year until an audio leak exploded into public view Sunday. Here are some of the key moments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

VIDEO | 03:12 City Council leader makes racist comments about colleague’s young son Council President Nury Martinez makes racist remarks about Councilmember Mike Bonin’s young son while others chime in during this section of the conversation. The group was discussing a dispute between Councilmembers Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who were at odds last year over whose district would represent USC and Exposition Park once the new maps were finalized. The clip begins with Martinez recounting a conversation she allegedly had with businessman Danny Bakewell.

Bonin’s son was brought into the conversation as the group discussed a dispute between Councilmembers Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who were at odds last year over whose district would represent USC and Exposition Park once the new maps were finalized. Both men are Black and represent parts of South Los Angeles.

Martinez told the group she had a conversation with businessman Danny Bakewell about the situation, and argued that if Harris-Dawson was seeking an economic asset for his district that he should seek to move Los Angeles International Airport out of Bonin’s Westside district and into his.

“Go get the airport from his little brother — that little bitch Bonin,” Martinez recalled advising Bakewell.

Martinez said that Bonin appeared with his son on a float in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade that featured a number of politicians. She also said the child was “an accessory.”

De León seemed to compare Bonin’s handling of the child to “when Nury brings her Goyard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag.”

“Su negrito, like on the side,” Martinez said, using a Spanish diminutive term for a Black person that can be considered demeaning.

Martinez suggested the child was misbehaving on the float and might have tipped over the float if she and the other women on the float hadn’t stepped in to “parent this kid.”

“They’re raising him like a little white kid,” Martinez said. “I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back.”

Attacking Oaxacans in Koreatown

VIDEO | 02:31 Martinez makes racist comments about Oaxacans in Koreatown In a recorded conversation on Koreatown and redistricting, Nury Martinez makes racist comments on Oaxacans and talks of limiting Councilmember Nithya Raman.

The discussion later turns to how Koreatown should be handled in the redistricting process. Martinez speaks openly about not wanting to give the area to Councilmember Nithya Raman, or give her a renter-heavy district that might be more politically favorable for the progressive councilmembers.

“It serves us to not give her all of K-Town,” Martinez said. “Because if you do, that solidifies her renters’ district and that is not a good thing for any of us. You have to keep her on the fence.”

The group then questioned whether Shatto Place, a small street, and Lafayette Park are in Koreatown.

“I see a lot of little short dark people,” Martinez said of that section of Koreatown, employing stereotypes long used against Oaxacans in Mexico and in the United States.

“I was like, I don’t know where these people are from, I don’t know what village they came [from], how they got here,” Martinez said, before adding “Tan feos” — “They’re ugly.”

Martinez on George Gascón

VIDEO | 00:36 Nury Martinez slams Dist. Atty. George Gascón as being ‘with the Blacks’ The topic of conversation moved to Dist. Atty. George Gascón, who was facing growing political opposition.

Martinez says “F— that guy … He’s with the Blacks” while speaking about Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

Discussing Mark Ridley Thomas’s fate

VIDEO | 01:12 Nury Martinez comments on Mark Ridley-Thomas’ suspension City Council Nury Martinez discusses City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ relationship with the city after his indictment on bribery charges. It’s up to City Controller Ron Galperin to decide whether he will still get paid, Martinez said. She then goes on to state that it’s “white” politicians that will motherf— you in a heartbeat.”

Martinez said she explained to another councilmember that if Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who had been indicted on corruption charges, were to be suspended from the council, City Controller Ron Galperin would decide whether he still gets paid.

“You need to go talk to that white guy,” she says. “It’s not us. It’s the white members on this council that will motherf— you in a heartbeat.”

The council later suspended Ridley-Thomas, who is awaiting trial on bribery and other federal charges. Galperin ultimately terminated Ridley-Thomas’ pay and health benefits.

