Chaos erupts at Paramount Home Depot as protesters confront immigration agents

Demonstrators block off the street during protests against ICE and immigration raids, in Paramount, Ca., on June 7, 2025.

An hourslong standoff between protesters and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents erupted Saturday morning at a Home Depot in Paramount, as federal officials warned of further immigration raids to come in Los Angeles.

The confrontation near a Home Depot at 6400 Alondra Boulevard escalated into a fiery and tumultuous clash. At least one person was injured, ABC-7 reported.

Chants of “Fuera ICE” — ICE, get out —could be heard as flash-bang grenades lit up the scene; it was unclear who deployed the weapons. A Times reporter watched one protester gather a bag of trash and light it on fire in the middle of Alondra Boulevard, half a block away from where immigration agents were gathered.

The scene followed raids across Los Angeles on Friday that led to the arrests of 44 people on suspicion of immigration violations, and another on suspicion of obstructing justice.

“Federal law enforcement operations are proceeding as planned this weekend in Los Angeles County,” U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said on X as the standoff unfolded. “I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these lawful actions. Anyone who obstructs federal agents will face arrest and prosecution.”

In Paramount, a city that is 82% Latino, protesters gathered along Alondra Boulevard after reports that immigration officers were targeting people at a Home Depot, where day laborers commonly gather in search of work.

A group of protesters stationed themselves near the Alondra exit of the 710 freeway, as a second gathered at the Home Depot.

“ICE has brought their terror tactics and masked agents to #Paramount this morning — in my district,” wrote U.S. Rep Nanette D. Barragán, whose district includes Paramount, in a post on X. “This is unacceptable. We will demand answers and accountability. For those out there - please stay safe, protest peacefully, and KNOW YOUR RIGHTS.”

By Saturday afternoon, bright orange shopping carts from Home Depot and a blue recycling bin were scattered across the boulevard. The air was acrid with smoke.

Helicopter footage from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles blocking access as they closed the road. Border Patrol agents stood lined up.

As a white bus with U.S. Marshals Service markings approached the scene, protesters stood in front of the vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

Protesters burned an American flag, and others began lining the boulevard with large cement bricks.

Federal officials struck an ominous tone.

“Multiple arrests have already been made for obstructing our operations,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on X. “More are coming. We are pouring through the videos for more perpetrators. You bring chaos, and we’ll bring handcuffs.”