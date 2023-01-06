Tyler R. Tynes is the sports culture critic for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, Tynes worked at GQ magazine, where his profiles and interviews focused on the intersection of sports, fashion and activism as the first staff sportswriter in the magazine’s history. Before joining GQ, he was a staff writer at the Ringer, Vox Media’s SB Nation, the Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey and contributed to the Philadelphia Daily News and Philadelphia Inquirer. His work has also been featured in the “Best American Sports Writing” anthology. Tynes grew up in north Philadelphia and graduated from King’s College in Wilkes Barre, Penn., in 2015. He was recently named to Forbes’ 2023 30 Under 30 in Media.