Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcasts

Introducing: ‘The Trials of Frank Carson’

Art for "The Trials of Frank Carson" podcast
“The Trials of Frank Carson” is an eight-episode true crime podcast hosted by Times reporter Christopher Goffard.
Share
By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
Share

From Christopher Goffard, the Los Angeles Times reporter and host behind the hit podcasts “Dirty John” and “Detective Trapp,” comes a new eight-episode true crime podcast, “The Trials of Frank Carson.”

“The Trials of Frank Carson” is a story of power, politics and the law in California’s Central Valley. Frank Carson was Stanislaus County’s most controversial defense attorney, a wizard with juries and a courtroom brawler with an unapologetically caustic style. He racked up legal wins for decades. He was the terror of police and prosecutors, often accusing them personally of corruption.

California

Prominent attorney is accused of killing scavenger, with the help of highway patrol officers

Officers are on scene at the home of Frank Clifford Carson, a prominent defense attorney in Turlock.

California

Prominent attorney is accused of killing scavenger, with the help of highway patrol officers

Three California Highway Patrol officers, a Modesto criminal defense attorney and five others have been arrested in connection with the 2012 killing of Korey Kauffman, a 26-year-old Turlock resident whose body was found more than a year later by hunters in a remote Mariposa County forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When a small-time thief disappeared, police — some of them Carson’s longtime adversaries — launched a massive investigation into a spectral underworld of street hustlers, junkies and snitches. Carson was charged with murder, accused of masterminding a conspiracy. It would be one of the longest criminal trials in California history, with the flinty veteran of so many courtroom wars on trial for his life.

Our first two episodes premiere May 25. To listen and subscribe, find us on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you get your podcasts.

Credits

“The Trials of Frank Carson” is written and hosted by Christopher Goffard. Our producers are Lori Galarreta, Sabrina Fang and Cameron Kell. Alex MacInnis is our composer, sound designer and mix engineer. Our editor is Steve Clow. Our executive producers are Ben Adair at Western Sound and Abbie Fentress Swanson at The Times. Special thanks to Shelby Grad, Julia Turner, Kimi Yoshino, Lora Victorio, David Carrillo Peñaloza, Mary Kate Metiver, Alison Farias and Clint Schaff.
Podcasts
Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

More From the Los Angeles Times