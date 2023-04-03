Can a fortune teller change her future? | ‘Foretold’ podcast video trailer
‘Foretold,’ a new podcast from the L.A. Times, premieres on April 11.
Share
At 12 years old, Paulina Stevens could predict the course of her entire life. Growing up in a traditional Romani American family, she was destined to become a wife, mother and fortune teller. Married at 17 and a mother by 19, Paulina settled into a predetermined life — until she decided to change the course of fate.
“Foretold” is a gripping journey of self-discovery as Paulina navigates the consequences of her decision to leave her community and redefine her identity. Taking listeners beyond stereotypes and myths, the podcast, hosted by Los Angeles Times reporter Faith Pinho, explores the history and context of Romani culture and Paulina’s place in it.
“Foretold” will debut April 11, with a new episode each Tuesday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts.
“Foretold” is a gripping journey of self-discovery as Paulina navigates the consequences of her decision to leave her community and redefine her identity. Taking listeners beyond stereotypes and myths, the podcast, hosted by Los Angeles Times reporter Faith Pinho, explores the history and context of Romani culture and Paulina’s place in it.
“Foretold” will debut April 11, with a new episode each Tuesday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts.