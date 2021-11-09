Podcast: Why this USC fraternity scandal is different

At USC, hundreds of students have been protesting university officials and so-called Greek life itself over the last month after a series of drugging and sexual assault allegations that the school kept quiet about for weeks. It’s the latest scandal to hit the school, and some of the loudest criticism has come from an unexpected source: fraternity and sorority members.

Today, we talk to L.A. Times higher education reporter Teresa Watanabe about the matter. And a USC student who’s a proud sorority sister tells us why she’s pushing for change.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanabe and USC student Hannah Fondacaro

More reading:

USC students protest toxic Greek life after fraternity suspended for alleged drugging, sexual assault

USC’s ‘Greek experience’ under fire even as fraternities gain in popularity post-pandemic

USC admits to ‘troubling delay’ in warning about fraternity drugging, sex assault reports