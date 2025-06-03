Advertisement
California

Murder charges filed in triple shooting that left Baldwin Park police officer dead

Law enforcement investigate a shooting in Baldwin Park over the weekend that left one officer dead and another wounded.
(Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
 and Richard Winton

A 22-year-old man who gunned down a Baldwin Park police officer after allegedly killing his neighbor Saturday night will face multiple murder charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Eduardo Medina-Berumen was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances, two counts of attempted murder and possession of an assault pistol in connection with the bursts of gunfire that killed Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros and Darius Wong. If convicted as charged, he faces life without the possibility of parole.

A rifle and as many as 60 spent shell casings were found at the scene, Los Angeles Couty Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said.

Riveros was responding to reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue when Medina allegedly shot him in the head, according to two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case. The sources requested anonymity to discuss the active investigation.

Dodgers branded items can be seen at a memorial for Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros.
Dodgers branded items can be seen at a memorial for Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros, who was killed in a shooting Saturday, on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Riveros was an avid Dodgers fan.
( William Liang / For the Times)

Riveros was racing to try and aid his partner, Officer Anthony Pimentel, who was also wounded in the shooting. He was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s department spokeswoman.

Baldwin Park, CA - June 01: After a shooting left one officer dead and another wounded yesterday evening in Baldwin Park, CA, the Carrillo family prays at a growing memorial of flowers and candles in front of Baldwin Park City Hall on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘A night of tragedy’: A young officer who loved Dodgers, snowboarding killed in Baldwin Park shootout

Slain Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros, 35, was an avid Dodgers fan and snowboarder. A second officer was injured. The suspect, accused of killing another man, is in custody.

While investigators are still working to determine a motive in the killings, neighbors and two law enforcement sources told The Times there was a parking dispute outside the residence where Medina-Berumen lived shortly before gunshots erupted. Medina-Berumen allegedly shot Darius Wong, 43 — who sources said was the neighbor involved in the parking dispute — shortly before officers arrived.

Medina-Berumen was living with his grandmother and mother, who called police on her son in recent months because he was “acting weird,” according to the suspect’s father, Eduardo Medina.

“I don’t understand,” Medina said. “It’s so sad. It’s not good. It’s not good at all.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman is honored with a bobblehead doll as he waves to the crowd standing with is family before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Friday, April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Kevork Djansezian / For The Times)

Sports

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman’s family appreciated kind gesture from slain Baldwin Park officer

Samuel Riveros of the Baldwin Park Police Dept., asked about the health of Freddie and Chelsea Freeman’s son Max. Riveros, 35, was killed Saturday in a shooting.

Friends remembered Riveros as a snowboarder and avid Dodgers fan who at times traveled to other cities to watch the teams play road games. Riveros had been an officer since 2016, records show.

“Officer Riveros gave his life in service to others, a profound testament to his unwavering dedication to duty and selfless courage,” the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the killings, wrote in a statement. “His loss is profoundly felt—not only by his family and colleagues, but by the entire Baldwin Park community and law enforcement family.”

A photograph of Officer Samuel Riveros provided by the Baldwin Park Police Department.
A photograph of Officer Samuel Riveros provided by the Baldwin Park Police Department.
(Baldwin Park Police Department)

Wong’s brother, Victor Vuong, said his brother was an “innocent bystander that was walking down the street where he was shot in the back,” according to a post connected to an online fundraiser meant to help cover funeral costs and family expenses.

Wong was walking to a party after he had dropped his wife, two children and sister-in-law off then parked the car several blocks away, the post said. Had they been with him, they may have been killed too.

“He was a hardworking man who cared deeply for his family,” Vuong wrote on GoFundMe. “His passion for helping others extended beyond his own family. He dedicated himself to show up to work everyday at Choc Orange Hospital.”

Times Staff Writer Matthew Ormseth contributed to this report.

