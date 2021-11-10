Advertisement
Podcast: California’s marijuana revolution at 25 years

A man stands among marijuana plants
Rob Jenkins works at Dark Heart Nursery in Oakland in 2018.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Marijuana use is now ubiquitous in mainstream culture — even Martha Stewart’s into CBD products thanks to her good pal Snoop Dogg. Despite this, the federal government classifies basically all cannabis-related products as illegal. That stands in the way of things like medical research.

Can California, which sparked a revolution 25 years ago with the legalization of medical marijuana by voters, push the federal government to legalize marijuana once and for all?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper

More reading:

California changed the country with marijuana legalization. Is it high time for the feds to catch up?

Thousands of California marijuana convictions officially reduced, others dismissed

Editorial: What legalization? California is still the Wild West of illegal marijuana

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
