Along with free rides from select airports, the dispensary chain is offering discounts to holders of same-day boarding passes
The outbreak of a sometimes fatal lung disease has shaken the newly legal cannabis industry
Police say a man stole $145,000 in cash from a marijuana money courier’s van at a Santa Ana gas station after the driver collected the proceeds from several dispensaries.
Cat Packer seemed to personify L.A.'s progressive vision for cannabis. Then there were problems, an uproar from cannabis applicants and activists.
Agents found large bales of marijuana with an estimated street value of $24,000 as well as more than 500 gallons of fuel aboard the boat.
Illinois already allowed medical marijuana, but it is now the 11th state to allow its use and sale for recreational purposes.
California should reform its marijuana taxes, with an eye toward public health and harm prevention.
Illinois will begin legal marijuana sales on Jan. 1.
California’s legal marijuana industry remains outmatched by illegal sellers, sparking calls for action, including possibly a new ballot measure.
Failed U.S. marijuana companies’ creditors may have to launch a state-by-state scramble for assets.
The city’s pot licensing application process has been under heavy scrutiny in recent months. Mere seconds made the difference in whether would-be businesses had a shot.
Investigators target 24 shops, seizing $8.8 million in products and $129,000 in cash in the largest crackdown to date against Los Angeles’ thriving black market, officials say.
Retail Happenings: Here’s a look at upcoming shopping and beauty events as well as new products for the holiday season.
Country music legend Willie Nelson, 86, says he’s taking better care of himself and his lungs by quitting smoking weed. That doesn’t mean he’s given it up.
Karim Webb’s company has helped nearly a dozen applicants advance past an initial step in the licensing process, prompting questions about fairness from some rival entrepreneurs.
