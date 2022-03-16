Podcast: China’s influence grows in Central America

There’s been a new Cold War brewing for years now between the United States and China. And a big battleground on that front is Central America.

Today, we look into how China’s billions of dollars and influence in Central America could strengthen a new generation of regimes hostile to the U.S.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum and USC international relations professor Carol Wise

