Podcast: China’s influence grows in Central America
Listen to this episode of The Times:
There’s been a new Cold War brewing for years now between the United States and China. And a big battleground on that front is Central America.
Today, we look into how China’s billions of dollars and influence in Central America could strengthen a new generation of regimes hostile to the U.S.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum and USC international relations professor Carol Wise
More reading:
In Latin America’s new Cold War, will China lift up autocrats?
Taiwan loses one of its last diplomatic allies as Nicaragua recognizes China
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.