Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: China’s influence grows in Central America

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, right, and Ou Jianhong, China's ambassador to El Salvador
Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, right, and Ou Jianhong, China’s ambassador to El Salvador, left, place cement at a building site during the National Library’s foundation stone ceremony on Feb. 3 in San Salvador.
(Roque Alvarenga / APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

There’s been a new Cold War brewing for years now between the United States and China. And a big battleground on that front is Central America.

Today, we look into how China’s billions of dollars and influence in Central America could strengthen a new generation of regimes hostile to the U.S.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum and USC international relations professor Carol Wise

More reading:

In Latin America’s new Cold War, will China lift up autocrats?

Taiwan loses one of its last diplomatic allies as Nicaragua recognizes China

Is China good for the Americas?

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & NationLatino LifeMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement