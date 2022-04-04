Podcast: Goodbye, Title 42

Title 42 has plugged up the asylum system since it was put in place at the start of the coronavirus crisis. Since March 2020, U.S. border officials have used the policy to quickly remove migrants by sending them back to Mexico or to their home countries.

But now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says migrants are not a public health threat, so Title 42 will come to an end on May 23.

Today, we talk about the ramifications of the controversial public health order.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo

