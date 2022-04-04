Advertisement
Podcast: Goodbye, Title 42

U.S.-Mexico border wall gap
In this June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
(Eugene Garcia / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Title 42 has plugged up the asylum system since it was put in place at the start of the coronavirus crisis. Since March 2020, U.S. border officials have used the policy to quickly remove migrants by sending them back to Mexico or to their home countries.

But now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says migrants are not a public health threat, so Title 42 will come to an end on May 23.

Today, we talk about the ramifications of the controversial public health order.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo

More reading:

Biden administration could revoke controversial border policy blocking asylum in weeks

Biden administration announces asylum system overhaul: What you need to know

Fearing for their lives, Mexicans fled a gang-ruled town. Now they seek political asylum in California

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
