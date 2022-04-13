Podcast: Tijuana beyond the bad headlines
Listen to this episode of The Times:
When reporter Sandra Dibble started covering Tijuana in the 1990s, many of her stories dealt with violence and corruption in the city. But like most Tijuanenses, Dibble actually felt pretty. She didn’t let the terrifying headlines she was writing stop her from settling into her new life and exploring her adopted home of Tijuana.
Today, in the second episode of “Border City,” Dibble talks about that era and what she learned.
Host: Sandra Dibble
More reading:
Tijuana: Through a Mirror, Darkly
Tijuana killings may signal fall of Arellano Felix cartel
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.