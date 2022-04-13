Advertisement
Podcast: Tijuana beyond the bad headlines

A man cuts potatoes at Casa del Migrante, a Tijuana shelter.
Benito Rodriguez, 42, a Mexican who lived in San Diego for 28 years and was deported 18 months ago, cuts potatoes as he and other volunteers at Casa del Migrante, a Tijuana shelter for migrants, asylum seekers and deportees, prepare food for dinner in 2019.
(Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

When reporter Sandra Dibble started covering Tijuana in the 1990s, many of her stories dealt with violence and corruption in the city. But like most Tijuanenses, Dibble actually felt pretty. She didn’t let the terrifying headlines she was writing stop her from settling into her new life and exploring her adopted home of Tijuana.

Today, in the second episode of “Border City,” Dibble talks about that era and what she learned.

Host: Sandra Dibble

More reading:

Tijuana: Through a Mirror, Darkly

Tijuana killings may signal fall of Arellano Felix cartel

Making a Tijuana art scene built to last

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
