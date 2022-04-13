Podcast: Tijuana beyond the bad headlines

When reporter Sandra Dibble started covering Tijuana in the 1990s, many of her stories dealt with violence and corruption in the city. But like most Tijuanenses, Dibble actually felt pretty. She didn’t let the terrifying headlines she was writing stop her from settling into her new life and exploring her adopted home of Tijuana.

Today, in the second episode of “Border City,” Dibble talks about that era and what she learned.

Host: Sandra Dibble

