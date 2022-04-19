Podcast: Tijuana sí!

In Chapter 3 of “Border City,” a podcast from the San Diego Union-Tribune and L.A. Times, Sandra Dibble continues her story about living and working as a journalist in Tijuana. It’s both sides of Tijuana that eventually make Sandra feel like she’s not just passing through anymore, but like she’s finally found her place and purpose.

From drug cartels, a kidnapping and an attempted murder of a journalist, to building real friendships, a surprise birthday party, tennis lessons, aerobics and intimate concerts in Tijuas, Sandra’s real-life experiences bring the border town’s sharp contrasts into focus — the bitter and the sweet.

Host: Sandra Dibble

More reading:

Jesus Blancornelas, 70; writer exposed actions of drug cartels

Advertisement

Here’s something you didn’t know about Tijuana: It’s a great weekend escape for food lovers

From the Archives: Amid all the bustle, Tijuana has classic lilts