Podcast: ICE released dying detainees, avoiding responsibility

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which detains hundreds of thousands of people nationwide, typically says fewer than a dozen detainees die in its custody each year. But if the agency releases a person in dire health, they’re not in custody when they die — so ICE doesn’t need to count that death.

Today, L.A. Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo tells the stories of two people who were abruptly released by ICE just days before their deaths and pulls back the curtain on the system that allows this to happen. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo

More reading:

