Podcast: Tijuana’s toughest time

Tijuana Cruz Roja
A Tijuana Cruz Roja paramedic and a Tijuana Municipal Police officer at the scene of a homicide in which a male, around 28, with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead in Colonia Los Valle, Tijuana, on Dec. 30, 2018. In 2018, Tijuana tallied 2,518 homicides, the most ever recorded in a Mexican city, and in the process became one of the deadliest cities in the world.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
In this episode of the “Border City” podcast from our sister paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, longtime U.S.-Mexico border reporter Sandra Dibble brings us to an awful time for Tijuana: the three-year window from 2008 to 2010. Cartels ramped up violence to horrifying levels, targeting cops and doctors. Police tried to purge traitors from their ranks — and went too far. But through it all, the spirit of Tijuana stayed alive. In the darkness, there were still sparkles of music and art and joy.

Host: Sandra Dibble

More reading:

Must Reads: Meth and murder: A new kind of drug war has made Tijuana one of the deadliest cities on Earth

Images from the front lines of Tijuana’s deadly drug war

Reporter’s Notebook: Behind the story: How The Times reported on Tijuana’s massive rise in homicides

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
