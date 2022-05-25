Advertisement
Podcast: L.A. mayoral candidates debate homelessness

L.A. mayoral candidates Karen Bass, Kevin de Leon and Gina Viola sit on a stage
L.A. mayoral candidates Karen Bass, left, Kevin de León and Gina Viola discuss homelessness at KCRW studios on May 20.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Last week, we partnered up with KCRW for a live mayoral debate with some of the city’s top candidates for the top job.

It was the final group debate before the primary on June 7. And in it, the candidates talked a lot about a housing-first approach and took progressive stances on the issue of homelessness.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano and KCRW housing reporter Anna Scott

Guests: U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León, and activist Gina Viola

More reading:

With Caruso absent, L.A. mayoral candidates argue for progressive moves on homelessness

L.A. on the Record: Renters are getting short shrift in the mayor’s race, advocates say

L.A.’s mayoral candidates agree homeless encampments need to go. The question is how

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & NationCaliforniaL.A. Mayor ElectionCalifornia Politics

More From the Los Angeles Times

