Podcast: L.A. mayoral candidates debate homelessness

Last week, we partnered up with KCRW for a live mayoral debate with some of the city’s top candidates for the top job.

It was the final group debate before the primary on June 7. And in it, the candidates talked a lot about a housing-first approach and took progressive stances on the issue of homelessness.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano and KCRW housing reporter Anna Scott

Guests: U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León, and activist Gina Viola

