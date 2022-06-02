Podcast: A new militia at the U.S.-Mexico border
Patriots for America patrols the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, stops migrants, and questions children. They call it faith-based ministry work; civil rights groups say they’re just another racist group of extremists. Today, we follow them in action. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Molly Hennessy-Fiske
Texas border militia stops migrants and shoots video of kids. Rights groups say they’re racist
Texas militia sanctioned by sheriff seeks government support to halt flow of migrants
Minutemen Project begins recruiting volunteers to man U.S. border
