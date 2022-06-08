Podcast: What the Summit of the Americas means

The Summit of the Americas. It’s when the leaders of all the nations of the Western Hemisphere get together every three to four years and talk shop. This year’s edition is in the United States, for the second time ever — and the summit will happen right here in Los Angeles.

Today, we get into this conference — how it began. What usually happens. And whether the U.S. wields the same influence in the Americas that it has for two centuries.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Washington D.C. correspondent Tracy Wilkinson

