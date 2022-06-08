Advertisement
Podcast: What the Summit of the Americas means

During the ninth Summit of the Americas, hosted in L.A., leaders from North, Central and South America will discuss issues such as trade and migration.
The Summit of the Americas. It’s when the leaders of all the nations of the Western Hemisphere get together every three to four years and talk shop. This year’s edition is in the United States, for the second time ever — and the summit will happen right here in Los Angeles.

Today, we get into this conference — how it began. What usually happens. And whether the U.S. wields the same influence in the Americas that it has for two centuries.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Washington D.C. correspondent Tracy Wilkinson

More reading:

Summit of the Americas opens in L.A. as U.S. grapples with deteriorating relations and influence

‘No more dictatorships’: The slogan that rings in the streets at the start of the Summit of the Americas

Summit of the Americas hobbles to its opening as Mexico’s president declines to attend

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
