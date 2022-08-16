Podcast: Life and death in the Darién Gap
To get to the U.S. border from South America, Haitians have to trek through an isolated stretch of jungle called the Darién Gap. In the latest episode of “Line in the Land,” a podcast produced by the Houston Chronicle and Texas Public Media, Haitian migrants take listeners with them on a jungle journey like no other. Read the full transcript here.
Hosts: Joey Palacios and Elizabeth Trovall
More reading:
This remote sliver of northwest Colombia is one of the world’s busiest migration corridors
