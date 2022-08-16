Advertisement
Podcast: Life and death in the Darién Gap

Darien Gap
Immigrant families from Haiti climb a steep mountain trail near the border with Panama on the second day of their trek through the Darién Gap in Colombia. The 66-mile passage through dense rainforest and mountains is considered the most difficult stretch for migrants traveling from South America to the United States.
(John Moore / Getty Images)
To get to the U.S. border from South America, Haitians have to trek through an isolated stretch of jungle called the Darién Gap. In the latest episode of “Line in the Land,” a podcast produced by the Houston Chronicle and Texas Public Media, Haitian migrants take listeners with them on a jungle journey like no other. Read the full transcript here.

Hosts: Joey Palacios and Elizabeth Trovall

More reading:

Lost in the deep of Darien

Crossing the Darién Gap

This remote sliver of northwest Colombia is one of the world’s busiest migration corridors

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
