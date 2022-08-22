Podcast: When your anti-Black co-worker is Latino

Two of the largest race discrimination cases investigated by the federal government in the last decade allege widespread abuse of hundreds of Black employees by supervisors and co-workers at warehouses in Southern California’s Inland Empire. Sadly, anti-Black bias on the job is nothing new. But as the Latino population across the U.S. and especially California continues to grow, anti-Black bias by Latinos in the workplace is drawing renewed scrutiny.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times labor reporter Margot Roosevelt

More reading:

