Podcast: When your anti-Black co-worker is Latino

Murrieta, California, anti-Black discrimination victim
Barry Bryant at his home in Murrieta, Calif. Bryant is among some 300 Black employees who will be compensated as a result of EEOC settlements with Cardinal Health, Ryder Logistics and Kimco Staffing over workplace discrimination.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Two of the largest race discrimination cases investigated by the federal government in the last decade allege widespread abuse of hundreds of Black employees by supervisors and co-workers at warehouses in Southern California’s Inland Empire. Sadly, anti-Black bias on the job is nothing new. But as the Latino population across the U.S. and especially California continues to grow, anti-Black bias by Latinos in the workplace is drawing renewed scrutiny.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times labor reporter Margot Roosevelt

More reading:

In California’s largest race bias cases, Latino workers are accused of abusing Black colleagues

Horrific allegations of racism prompt California lawsuit against Tesla

Fight over jobs divides interests of Blacks, Latinos

