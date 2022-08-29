Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Hope, struggles for Afghan refugees in U.S.

Afghan refugees United States
Ali Zafar Mehran, 36, and his wife, Karima Mehran, 31, along with their daughter Sutooda Mehran, 6, and newborn Serena, 1 month old, are Afghan refugees who have resettled in Sacramento.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

One year ago this month, U.S. forces left Afghanistan after 20 years of war. Some 94,000 Afghan nationals, American citizens and lawful permanent residents have arrived in the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Today, we hear some of their stories. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times diaspora reporter Sarah Parvini and photojournalist Marcus Yam

Advertisement

More reading:

They escaped Afghanistan for California and beyond. But war’s struggles followed them

The things they carried when they fled Afghanistan

The cadence of war and its human toll: A photojournalist’s perspective

A Times journalist’s diary inside the fall of Afghanistan

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & NationImmigration and the Border

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement