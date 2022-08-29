Podcast: Hope, struggles for Afghan refugees in U.S.
Listen to this episode of The Times:
One year ago this month, U.S. forces left Afghanistan after 20 years of war. Some 94,000 Afghan nationals, American citizens and lawful permanent residents have arrived in the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Today, we hear some of their stories. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times diaspora reporter Sarah Parvini and photojournalist Marcus Yam
More reading:
They escaped Afghanistan for California and beyond. But war’s struggles followed them
The things they carried when they fled Afghanistan
The cadence of war and its human toll: A photojournalist’s perspective
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.