The cadence of war and its human toll: A photojournalist’s perspective

After spending more than a month in Ukraine documenting the war earlier this year, Marcus Yam is back in the eastern part of the country where fighting remains fierce and residents continue to endure with no end in sight.
While taking time off from covering the conflict, Yam won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for his “raw and urgent images of the U.S. departure from Afghanistan that capture the human cost of the historic change in the country.”
He’s now back in Ukraine to document the conflict and its human toll.
Day 102: The path to Lysychansk.
Advertisement
People under the belly of a water truck. They have lived without water or electricity.
Liubov shrugs as she chops wood to cook. She invites help.
A school burns in Lysychansk. Fighter jets roar above, then ‘boom.’
Advertisement
Machine gun fire rattles down the road. The voices of men screaming instructions echo.
A woman sobs. ‘I cannot live like this anymore. Nobody knows when this is going to end.’
Day 101: Kilometers from the Russians, soldiers stay alert.
Locals surface for fresh air. One-hundred days of fear.
More dark days to come.
Day 99: The cadence of war.
Advertisement
Russia is laying down a barrage. Civilians ask, ‘When will this end?’
Day 98: Slovyansk has a front row seat to Russian invasion.
Vitaliy’s wife was killed in an attack. He grieves. Next door, a room splashed red.
Marcus Yam is a foreign correspondent and photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining in 2014, he has covered a wide range of topics including humanitarian issues, social justice, terrorism, foreign conflicts, natural disasters, politics and celebrity portraiture. He won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2022 for images documenting the U.S. departure from Afghanistan that capture the human cost of the historic change in the country. In 2019, Yam was awarded the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award for his body of work showing the everyday plight of Gazans during deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip. He has been part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning breaking news teams.