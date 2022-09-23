The Times podcast: Crimes for rhymes?
There are dozens if not hundreds of cases involving prosecutors using rap lyrics that are about crimes as evidence of actual crimes, even when there was no other credible evidence. But finally, the recording industry and California lawmakers are pushing to put an end to the practice.
Today, we talk about groundbreaking legislation that could limit how music is used as evidence in criminal court. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith
